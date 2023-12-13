Manipur’s Licypriya Kangujam escorted away for shouting slogans on stage at COP28 in Dubai.

Imphal: There was a burst of applause from the audience when a 12-year-old climate justice activist from Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam was escorted away by guards for shouting slogans by jumping onto the podium during a high-level meeting at the COP-28 climate summit in Dubai, on the penultimate day of the UN-sponsored conference.

She was later detained by three guards for getting onto the stage and shouting slogans, “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.”

A loud applause filled the hall when the young girl from Manipur was escorted away by three guards on Monday, the penultimate day at the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the 28th annual United Nations (UN) climate change conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) which ended on Tuesday.

A total of 187 world leaders and over 97,000 participants attended the conference, officials said.

Later, Lucypriya posted in her X account stating, “I am under pressure from several quarters what slogan I was raising at the COP 28.”

“Leaders Lie, People Die… act now,” her post added.

A short video shows that when she rushed onto the stage, she held a sign above her head that read, “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.”

The young climate activist took to the stage and delivered a short speech, protesting against the use of fossil fuels.

But she was whisked away by three guards from the stage after about 2-3 minutes of shouting.