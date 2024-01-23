Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Manipur convened an emergency session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal, adopting four resolutions to address the ongoing violence in the state, as stated in an official release on Monday.

The assembly was attended by 34 legislators from the ruling government, including Naga representatives. In the 60-member state assembly, there are 10 reserved seats for Nagas and an equal number for Kukis.

The first resolution focused on the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreements with armed militant groups, which provide immunity from a firm reaction by Central forces. It identified the SoO agreement as the primary cause of the never-ending cycle of violence.

The resolution called for the immediate abrogation of the SoO agreement with militants engaging in the killing of innocent civilians and violating ground rules. Additionally, it emphasized that the SoO agreement with other militant groups involved in anti-state activities should not be extended beyond its expiry date of 29/2/2024, noting that the centre has signed SoO agreements with 25 Kuki underground groups.

The second resolution called for the complete disarmament of all illegal arms in the possession of miscreants and unauthorized individuals throughout the state by the Central and State forces at the earliest.

The third resolution focused on halting armed attacks, employing sophisticated weaponry such as Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers, on Indian soil, Indian citizens, and State security forces by Myanmar-based Armed Militants. It emphasized that failure to achieve this swiftly may adversely affect the prestige of the Republic of India.

The fourth resolution addressed concerns about the unresponsiveness of Assam Rifles in sensitive areas, particularly when unarmed civilians, especially farmers, are indiscriminately fired upon. It called for strict instructions to be issued to the forces and their leadership (chain of command), making them accountable.

If necessary, the resolution suggested replacing them with forces capable of returning suppressive fire when observing unarmed civilians under attack. The absence of such a response, crucial for safeguarding the lives of civilians, has eroded public faith and trust in the forces currently deployed in places like Moreh, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kakching, etc.

During the Assembly, legislators unanimously resolved that the Government of India should take appropriate action promptly. In the event the Government of India is unable to take positive action under these demands, legislators warned of considering appropriate action in consultation with the public.