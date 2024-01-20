Imphal: A grenade explosion jolted a quiet residential area in Manipur‘s Imphal West district on Friday night, sparking outrage and prompting a sit-in-protest by locals on Saturday demanding justice and answers.

The blast occurred around 11 pm near the gate of Leithanbam Kumar, a retired Superintendent Engineer, as miscreants riding a motorbike hurled the explosive. The impact damaged Kumar’s gate but thankfully caused no injuries.

Reacting to the senseless act, residents, primarily women, gathered outside Kumar’s residence on Saturday for a sit-in protest jointly organized by the Meira Paibi of Haobam Marak and the Young Frind’s Association, Imphal.

Placards with slogans like “Condemn the act of violence!” and “Stop violence in our neighborhoods!” resonated through the crowd.

Keisham Rani Devi, convenor of Meira Paibi, expressed the community’s outrage and demanded immediate action from authorities.

“We demand justice and want to know why this unwanted act of violence was committed in a densely populated area,” she told reporters.

The Singjamei police station confirmed registering a case and launched an investigation. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.