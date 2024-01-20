Imphal: An underground outfit, the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak, (Manipur) on Saturday announced its boycott of India’s Republic Day on January 26 and called for a total shutdown of 13 hours from 4 am to 5 pm on that day in the region.

In a statement, the secretary of publicity and organization of the SOREPA, MC Yaiphabi stated that the outfit extends its support for general strikes, total shutdowns, boycotts, etc., organized by any group in the Western South East Asia (WESEA) and Kashmir regions.

However, during the general strike, emergency services including media houses, medical services, and religious activities will be exempted.

The SOREPA also stated that it was time for the people to discuss the Indian government’s policy of creating enmity among various communities in an attempt to sabotage the movement for a united WESEA and to continue their colonial rule over the people of this area.

The SORPA also paid revolutionary tributes to those who have sacrificed while fighting for the unity of the land and wished a speedy recovery to those who have been injured while protecting the land.

The SOREPA said that the outfit was established to “regain the independence of Manipur in the WESEA”, along with like-minded revolutionary outfits affirming its belief in “scientific socialism” as the way forward.