Meira Paibi Day observed in Manipur.

Imphal: The 43rd Meira Paibi (Women torch bearers —women vigilante groups) day, was observed at Ima Khunthokhanbi Sanglen, near Manipur Legislative Assembly, Imphal on Friday.

The All Manipur Women Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) organised the observation.

Nupi Samaj president Ramani Leima stressed while speaking on the occasion that the Meira Paibis is one like the same color as the flaming bamboo torches held by the Meira Paibis as a part of nocturnal vigils in the strife Manipur.

Referred to as the “guardians of civil society,” Meira Paibi dates to 1977 in the present Kakching district.

It derives its name from the flaming torches which the women carry while marching through the lane, bylane, city streets, often at night.

Considered a strong nonviolent resistance movement, UNICEF says that the Manipur story shows that women’s active participation in public affairs can contribute to better conditions for children and society at large.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his Facebook posted, “I was called on by Meira Paibi representatives from Thamnapokpi, Sanashabi, Yaingangpokpi, Shatikhongba and Shabungkhok Khunou at my residential office today. Pleased to hold discussions with them on providing government assistance in MSME sectors, local businesses, start-ups, etc. for sustainable growth and development in all sections through welfare schemes and developmental projects.”