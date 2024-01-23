Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Monday staged a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan Kohima in condemnation of the repeated attacks on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy allegedly by BJP workers in Assam over the past three days.

The protest was led by the senior leaders of the state Congress.

The NPCC said Rahul Gandhi, as envisioned, has been championing the causes of the women, youth and other marginalised sections of society through this yatra and has successfully covered the three states of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh peacefully without any untoward incidents.

“It is regrettable that in Assam, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is desperately putting everything at its disposal to stop the yatra ranging from tearing down of posters and banners to carrying out multiple planned attacks on the convoy, leading to many casualties among the yatris, including injuries to the Assam PCC president Bhupen Bora”, the PCC said.

The NPCC said it strongly condemned the state-sanctioned acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam and reaffirmed its full support and commitment towards the success of the yatra.