Imphal: The final photo electoral rolls for the 60 Assembly Constituencies of Manipur, revealing a total of 20,26,623 electors, were published on Monday as per the schedule set by the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, Pradeep Kumar Jha, informed the press in Imphal that the gender ratio now stands at 1068, an increase from 1066 in the Draft Electoral Roll published on October 27, 2023.

The electors’ population is recorded at 55.54%, compared to 55.04% in the draft rolls.

The total number of service electors is 221,832, and the newly enrolled electors amount to 34,700, with 15,596 being male, 19,095 female, and 9 belonging to the transgender community.

Among the valley districts, Imphal West district boasts the highest number of electors, with a total of 15 Assembly constituencies and 3,81,005 electors, including 77 transgender individuals.

Churachandpur district, housing six Assembly constituencies, has the highest number of electorates in the hill districts of the state, totalling 1,82,732 voters.