With BJP’s eye on the upcoming elections in five states, including Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again resorted to poll stunt.

In an apparent message to election-bound states of Uttarakhand and Manipur, PM Modi wore a Brahmakamal cap, which is native to the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, and a Manipuri stole.

Assembly elections in five states – Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab – will be held next month.

With backs against the wall in the states of Punjab, Goa and Uttar Pradesh and facing a tough fight from the opposition, the BJP is expecting to retain power in Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Thus, what seems to be an apparent election stunt, PM Modi wearing a Manipuri stole (Leirum Phee) and a Uttarakhand’s Brahmakamal cap on Republic Day, doesn’t come as a surprise.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said: “Today, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal. On behalf of the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister.”

Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “On this 73rd Republic Day, our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji once again adorned his favourite Leirum Phee (Lengyan). What a moment of great pride for all of us.”