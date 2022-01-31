The BJP in Manipur has a slight edge over rival Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, according to an opinion poll.

The BJP is predicted to win 26-30 seats, while the Congress may secure 22-26, according to India TV-Ground Zero Research Team Opinion Poll.

On the other hand, NPF and NPP – both partners in the ruling BJP-led coalition government in Manipur – may be able to secure 3-7 seats and 1-3 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh leads the CM race with 37% approval rating against 34% of Congress’ Okram Ibobi Singh.

Also read: Manipur Assembly polls: Angry BJP supporters burn effigies of Modi, Biren Singh, vandalize party offices

However, it may not be such a smooth ride for the BJP in other states that go to polls simultaneously with Manipur.

The Congress has an upper hand in Punjab and Goa, according to the opinion poll.

On the other hand, it’s a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and the BJP in Uttarakhand.

Also read: Tripura: BJP workers, accused of outraging modesty of women, injured in attack by villagers

India TV-Ground Zero Research Team Opinion Poll

Manipur: 60 seats

BJP: 26-30 (39%)

Congress: 22-26 (37%)

NPF: 3-7 (11%)

NPP: 1-3 (4%)

Others: 0-2 (9%)

Punjab: 117 seats

Congress: 50-52 (45% votes)

Akali Dal: 30-32 (22%)

AAP: 29-31 (28%)

BJP+: 1-3 (5%)

Others: 1-3 (9%)

Goa: 40 seats

Congress+: 17-21 (35%)

BJP: 14-18 (31%)

TMC+: 2-4 (12%)

AAP: 0-2 (10%)

Others: 0-1 (12%)

Uttarakhand: 70 seats

Congress: 33-35 (46%)

BJP: 33-35 (45%)

AAP: 0-1 (4%)

Others: 0-2 (3%)