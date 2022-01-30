GUWAHATI: Hours after BJP announced the list of candidates for the Assembly election in Manipur, irate party supporters on Sunday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Unhappy over the selection of candidates for the Assembly polls, the BJP supporters also shouted slogans against PM Modi and Manipur CM N Biren and vandalized party offices in various parts of the state.

In Sagolband, where the BJP has named another Congress turncoat, RK Imo Singh, supporters of a party ticket aspirant ransacked the BJP’s Mandal office, Indian Express reported.

As per reports, security has been tightened around the BJP headquarters in Imphal.

According to an ND TV report, several leaders have resigned from the BJP expressing resentment over selection of candidates for the forthcoming polls.

At least 10 former Congress leaders who joined the BJP were given tickets as the BJP announced it would contest all 60 seats in the Manipur assembly elections, releasing a list of its candidates.

Most loyalists of the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh have got party tickets.

The final list of 60 candidates includes only three women, while the party has denied tickets to three MLAs.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from his home constituency of Heingang.

The MLAs who were denied the tickets are senior legislator Y Irabot Singh of Wangkhei, P Saratchandra of Moirang and M Rameshwar Singh of Kakching.