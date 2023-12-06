GUWAHATI: The General Officer Commanding–in Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita called on the Manipur Governor and chief minister during his visit to Imphal on Wednesday.

Gen Kalita is on a four-day visit to the northeastern states.

During the visit, Gen Kalita interacted with the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and chief minister N Biren Singh.

The army commander was accompanied by the GOC of Spear Corps Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sah.

During the meeting, Kalita discussed the current security scenario in Manipur and various aspects related to strengthening cooperation and ensuring security for the people of Manipur were discussed.

Earlier Kalita visited the Spear Corps HQs at Dimapur.

During the visit, the GOC-in-C reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation and inaugurated a Computed Tomography (CT) scan facility at the Military Hospital (MH) Rangapahar Military Station which will benefit soldiers, families & civilians in providing critical health care.

The army commander also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Basketball Court at Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School at Dimapur, constructed by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna.

While interacting with the students and teachers of the school, the Army Commander dedicated the sports facility to the students and commended the effort, of all involved, in taking forward a shared vision of inculcating sports culture amongst the young generation.

He mentioned that the Basketball court symbolizes teamwork that fosters discipline, resilience and the positive attitude of working together towards a common goal. He encouraged the students to engage in sports wholeheartedly and make the most by utilizing the sports facility.

Kalita also shared the stage with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other distinguished guests while inaugurating a guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School (OBASS) at Chumukedima.

The guest house is the first such facility for OBASS in the country. He mentioned that the creation of this facility is a testament to the enduring legacy of the commitment of the alumni to give back to the alma mater that shaped the children of yesteryear into worthy soldiers.

Kalita commended the dedication of the Old Boys Association for the spirit of camaraderie and for fostering a sense of belonging amongst fellow alumni.

He also highlighted that the guestroom is a living testament to the shared experiences, shared dreams and shared aspirations that define the unique bond among the OBASS.

The army commander is scheduled to take part as a chief guest at the Hornbill Festival at Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima on Thursday.