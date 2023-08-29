IMPHAL: “August 29 will be remembered as a dark day in the history of India’s democracy.”

This was stated by former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday (August 29).

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh made this statement while reacting to conclusion of the Manipur assembly session on August 29 in less than 30 minutes.

The former Manipur chief minister, while briefing the media in Imphal on the matter, said that convening the one-day session of the state’s legislative assembly was an ‘eyewash’.

All the five (5) Congress MLAs in Manipur, during the assembly session in Manipur on August 29, chanted slogans like: “stop mockery, let’s save democracy”.

The Congress party had demanded that the assembly session be extended for five days, which was rejected by the Manipur Speaker.

It may be mentioned here that the one-day assembly session in Manipur concluded with having lasted for less than 30 minutes.

This session of the Manipur assembly was the first since ethnic clashes and large-scale violence broke out in the state on May 3.

However, the Manipur assembly session was wrapped under 30 minutes without any business.

The one-day Manipur assembly session was adjourned sine die soon after proceedings began with opposition MLAs targeting the Biren Singh-led BJP government over the violence in the state.

The Congress MLAs protested against the state government inside the House holding placards that read “Save Democracy”.

Later, the Manipur Congress hoisted black flag at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal to protest against “unconstitutional 4th session of 12th Manipur legislative assembly 2023”.

Meanwhile, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs, who have been demanding a “separate administration” for the tribals in the state skipped the Manipur assembly session.

Six of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs had applied for leave from the one-day Manipur assembly session on August 29.

The one-day Manipur assembly session was attended by 50 MLAs, including the 10 Naga legislators.