NEW DELHI: The Congress party has once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ongoing unrest in the Northeast state of Manipur.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken dig at PM Narendra Modi over the violence and turmoil in Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh said that PM Narendra Modi “completely abandoned” Manipur and its people.

He said that violence continues to burn Manipur since May 3, erupted because of the “divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar” in the state.

“…there has been no marked improvement. In fact things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely,” the Congress leader said.

He added: “Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the armed forces and the state police are routine.”

Jairam Ramesh said that despite the unrest in Manipur, “the prime minister has been completely silent except for a much belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 minutes in a 133 minute speech in the Lok Sabha”.

“The (Manipur) chief minister continues to brazen it out despite majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out of office,” Ramesh said.

“When was the last time the prime minister spoke to the BJP CM of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the prime minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state?” he questioned.

“Never before has a prime minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now. That Manipur has come to this horrendous situation just about 15 months after the BJP got a huge mandate in the state is a most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister’s priorities,” Ramesh charged.