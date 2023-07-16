Imphal: The Congress Party has accused the BJP-led governments at the centre and state of abdicating their responsibilities to the people of Manipur.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Congress Party said that the inaction and silence of the Prime Minister and the BJP Government on the situation in Manipur is “unexplainable, unforgivable, and criminal.”

The Congress Party also demanded an immediate ceasefire and restoration of peace in Manipur. They said that the Union Government should take strong and all necessary steps with sincerity for maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

The Congress also condemned the death of nearly 150 innocent people in the violence in Manipur. They congratulated Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Manipur and for spreading the message of love, compassion, and peace.

The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations made by the Congress party.

The statement by the Congress Party is a significant development in the ongoing crisis in Manipur.