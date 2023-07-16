Imphal: The Zeliangrong Nagas, who are scattered across the northeastern region, have decided to remain neutral in the ongoing communal clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur.

The decision was taken at a joint consultative meeting of the Zeliangrong Baudi Union held in Imphal on Friday. The meeting was presided over by Azang Longmei, president of Zeliangrong Union, (Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland).

The statement issued by the union said that the Zeliangrong people have intermingled settlements and are scattered in different parts of the state and elsewhere.

In order to avoid further escalation of the conflict, the meeting decided that the Zeliangrong people will maintain neutrality and propagate the message of peace and harmony.

The statement also appealed to the conflicting parties to cease all forms of violence and work towards bringing normalcy.

The union also urged the government to impartially dispense its duty and obligation in order to bring the situation under control and address the sufferings of the affected people.

The meeting also discussed the shortage of food grains due to irregular allocation and no distribution to needy people. The union urged the government to effect regular allocation and ensure timely distribution of food grains, and to release the pending shares for two to three months for Noney and Tamenglong districts.

The union also requested the government to ensure the provision of food grains to Zeliangrong people who are living in other districts, particularly in the Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Zeliangrong communities from all over the northeastern region.