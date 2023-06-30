Guwahati: In strong opposition to the potential imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing valley-based civil society organizations of the Meitei community, conveyed its concerns to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The apex body reportedly stated that any form of President’s Rule would be unacceptable and emphasized the need for resolving issues under the responsibility of the elected government.

Highlighting the deteriorating situation in the state, COCOMI attributed it to fringe elements and vested interest groups who were instigating a purposeless and chaotic situation among the public.

They stressed that the majority of Manipur’s population still sought a peaceful resolution through the elected government’s efforts.

COCOMI pledged to coordinate with all stakeholders, local bodies, and groups to swiftly address the ongoing turmoil.

Additionally, the group called upon the chief minister to organize an all-party meeting to devise strategies for eradicating “narco-terrorist activities” from Manipur.

Previously, COCOMI had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing discontent with the alleged inaction and bias displayed by central paramilitary forces in Manipur.

It may be mentioned that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in the state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The opposition parties across India had also demanded the resignation of Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur, for having failed to control the crisis in the state.

Contrary to earlier reports, sources also informed that Manipur CM Biren Singh is under no pressure from the central government to step down from his post.

On Friday, the state government extended the ban on the internet for another five days.

However, violence continued to be reported from the state.