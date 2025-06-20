Imphal: Two powerful outfits belonging to the Meitei community, the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization (AMUCO), have demanded measures to ensure the safety of farmers in the fields and to prevent further incidents in the coming days.

The president of COCOMI’s farmers’ wing, A.P. Elangbam, told mediapersons on Friday that the Manipur government, currently under President’s Rule, must fix working hours for farmers and implement foolproof security measures during this Kharif season at the earliest.

He stated that due to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, farming activities in the Imphal Valley have been severely affected for over two years.

A senior police official noted that adequate security would be provided to ensure the safety of farmers in the fields and to prevent such incidents.

This statement comes after a farmer was shot and injured by suspected Kuki militants on Thursday.

The Secretary of Publicity for the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization (AMUCO), Heisnam Phoren Mangang, has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the shooting of farmer Ningthoujam Biren by unidentified armed miscreants while he was working in his paddy field near Singeirok, close to the High Canal in Bishnupur district, which adjoins Churachandpur, on Thursday afternoon.

Urging stringent legal action against the perpetrators if found guilty, the AMUCO leader added that accountability must also extend to any complicit or negligent security personnel to help restore public trust and maintain peace and security in the region.