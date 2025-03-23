Imphal: Political parties and many civil social organizations in Manipur on Sunday announced that the proceeding with delimitation before the National Register of Citizens (NRC) implementation will legitimize encroachers and threaten native communities’ rights.

Talking to the newsmen at his office in Imphal, Shiva Sena Manipur State Unit President M Tombi said that his party is demanding the effective implementation of the NRC before initiating the delimitation exercise in Manipur.

Similarly, a newly emerged Joint Committee on Opposing Delimitation Exercise in Manipur, Kangleipak, the powerful All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization, and the Committee on Manipur Integrity have also demanded proper implementation of NRC first and then the delimitation process.

This demand comes in response to the recent directive from the Supreme Court of India, which instructed the Central government to complete the delimitation process in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam within three months.

M Tombi further stated that the state is currently facing an abnormal population growth of around 11 lakhs from 2011 to 2021.

Officials have detected bogus voters, especially from the Kuki-Chin community, trespassing into Manipur without proper documents.

The state government’s electoral list reveals the presence of over 67,000 bogus voters. Authorities must first investigate the details of these voters before starting the delimitation exercises in the state.

In response to a question from a newsman, M. Tombi stated that political parties would soon hold meetings to find an amicable settlement.