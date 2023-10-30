IMPHAL: The soaring African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in Manipur has severely affected the commercial pig farmers in the state.

Pig farmers in Manipur informed that till date the outbreak of the highly contagious disease has caused Rs 30 crore loss as ninety percent of pigs reared in affected pig farms died of the disease.

According to Manipur veterinary and animal husbandry department, ASF has been reported at pig farms in Imphal West, Bishnupur , Imphal East, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Kamjong districts.

Imphal west district which reported the first ASF outbreak from a pig farm at the Central Agricultural University (CAU) at Iroisemba a few weeks ago, has now seen another five farms at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikei, Konthoujam Maning Leikai, Loitang Khunou, Luker and Sairemkhul hit by the disease.

L Bidyasagar, ioint secretary of Manipur Progressive Pig Farmers Association (MAPPFA), at a media conference held at Manipur Press Club here on Sunday said that they have received information about the death of pigs from all commercial piggery farms affected by disease.

Among the affected districts, Ukhrul witnessed the highest number of pigs infected by the disease and deaths of the same, he said, adding the disease has caused around Rs 30 crore loss to the commercial farmers in the five Valley districts of Manipur.

The association’s leaders categorically appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials of Manipur VAH department when they visit the controlled areas for culling pigs.

Taking serious note of dead pigs found floating in the rivers and Loktak lake, they appealed to the people not to throw such carcasses into the rivers.

The latest ASF outbreak has been reported at five pig farms in Imphal West district’s Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikei, Konthoujam Maning Leikai, Loitang Khunou, Luker and Sairemkhul.

Deputy commissioner of the ASF- affected districts recently issued notifications, saying that the particular pig farms from which ASF had been reported have been declared as epicenters, and areas within one km radius from them as infected zone and areas within 10m km radius from the same as surveillance zone, and the whole areas have been categorized as controlled areas.

Culling of all pigs of the infected zone should be done by the officials of Manipur VAH department and all equipment/ tools as well as vehicles used in the farms that are having pigs, either infected or suspected to be infected, should be restricted from movement without protocols, the notifications added.

(This story was first published by Waari Singbul Network)