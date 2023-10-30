Imphal: In a significant joint operation conducted by Manipur Police, the Indian Army, and paramilitary forces, a substantial cache of arms, explosives, ammunition, and warlike stores were unearthed in two districts during the past 24 hours, the police said.

A total of 20 hand grenades, one carbine, one AK 47 rifle, one 303 rifle, and several magazines with live ammunition were recovered in the simultaneous combing operations.

The operations were carried out at Gouranagar, Terakhongbi, Khulakpam, and Sanjenjabam in Imphal east district during the period from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, the police said.

On Sunday, the operations were also launched at the adjoining areas of Phougakchao Ikhai Mamang Leikai and Kolbung Village under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Two arms (SMG Carbine with magazine-01, Country made 9 mm Pistol -01), seven ammunition, and 10 explosives were recovered in these operations, the police said.

The state government has been able to recover about 25 per cent of the arms and less than five per cent of the ammunition stolen during the peak of communal violence that broke out between the Kukis and Meities.

The official sources said that so far about 1, 500 arms and 20,000 ammunitions have been recovered.

Approximately 5,600 arms and 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition were looted from state armories during the height of the violence that started on May 3, 2023.