Guwahati: A team of the Manipur police apprehended a suspected active member of an underground group in Imphal-West district along with a huge cache of ammunition and explosives.

According to police, the suspect was nabbed based on specific inputs.

The police recovered 68 live rounds of 40 mm Lathode Ammunition (UBGL), 573 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 294 live rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and 379 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition from the accused.

The accused person along with the seized items were handed over to the Imphal West District Police and later remanded in police custody.

While the accused was arrested based on inputs, the police have not revealed his exact identity or the organisation he was affiliated with.

It may be mentioned that Manipur is going through a crisis as ethnic violence broke between two groups.

More than 150 people were reported dead in the clashes while more than 60000 were displaced.

The situation is now improving and the police along with security forces are trying to bring normalcy to the state.