Guwahati: Three drunk youths allegedly vandalized an HDFC bank ATM in the Silpukhuri area of Guwahati, Assam in the wee hours of Monday.

The youths have been identified as Deepjyoti Das, Rahul Baruah, and Prem Raut, residents of the same area.

The youths tried to flee after vandalizing the ATM, but they were nabbed by a patrolling police team.

They were detained at the police station and are being investigated.

A police source said that it is not clear yet why the youths vandalized the ATM, but they are investigating all possibilities.

They are also trying to determine whether the youths were trying to loot the ATM or whether they were vandalizing it for other reasons.

While the police did not disclose if they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, locals claimed that they were drunk and had been creating a nuisance in the area.