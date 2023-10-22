Guwahati: A woman in Tinsukia, Assam was allegedly murered by her husband on Sunday.

As per reports, the woman was found dead by locals in the Philobari Krishnapur region of Tinsukia.

The victim has been identified as Sonia Bhumij.

While it was not known who killed the woman, locals suspected that her husband may have been involved in the murder.

Her husband, identified as Biju Bhumij, has reportedly been missing since Saturday night.

Following the incident, the police were called and an investigation began.

Some of the locals have alleged that the couple had some internal family clash with one another.

However, the police said that all angles are now being investigated and it was too early to make any conclusions.