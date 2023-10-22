Guwahati: Rima Das, an internationally acclaimed Assamese filmmaker, has made an impassioned plea to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to spare hundreds of valuable old trees from being felled for the construction of a four-lane highway in lower Assam.

The NHAI plans to cut down hundreds of old trees lining both sides of National Highway 17 (formerly NH 37) between Boko and Aazra in lower Assam’s Kamrup district.

In a video posted on Facebook, Das urged the NHAI to take steps to protect the trees, many of which are more than 100 years old.

“I have heard that the NHAI has planned to axe these trees for widening of NH-17. I am deeply disturbed after learning about this. So I have requested the NHAI to find a way to save the trees. Because growing these valued old-trees to this level is challenging nowadays,” Das said.

“We are into farming. So we have noticed how soil quality is dropping, making growing vegetables tough. Further, can planting small make up the value and losses by cutting down big ones?” she added.

The Village Rockstars filmmaker suggested that the NHAI install dividers to protect the old trees during the construction of the four-lane highway.

“I think these trees are like our heritage. We don’t want these big trees in a museum for the next generation to see,” Das said.

Locals have also voiced their opposition to the decision to cut down the trees for the highway expansion. They fear that the loss of trees will transform the area into a concrete jungle and advocate for efforts to make it greener instead.