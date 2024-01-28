Guwahati: Arambai Tenggol, known for playing a key role in safeguarding Manipur valley from armed aggression in the ongoing ethnic strife between two communities, recently diverted its focus to wildlife conservation with a three-day anti-poaching operation at Keibul Lamjao National Park (KLNP) in the state’s Bishnupur district.

Collaborating with the Manipur forest department officials, Arambai Tenggol’s unit number-7, played a pivotal role in this initiative, retrieving over 200 animal trapping nets and rescuing four hog deers, an endangered species categorised under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

During the operation, the Commander of Arambai Tenggol’s unit number 7, Ajoy Salam, aka Kangla, disclosed that nine carcasses of rare and endangered animals were discovered.

The KLNP, spanning 40 square kilometres, not only shelters the hog deer, locally known as ‘Kharsa,’ but is also the habitat of the ‘Sangai,’ or Brow Antlered Deer, also under Schedule-I protection.

The decision to undertake this wildlife conservation endeavour represents a notable departure for Arambai Tenggol, which traditionally focuses on protecting villages in the Manipur valley from perceived external threats, particularly those posed by the narco-terrorists.

Forest officer Bidyachandra lauded Arambai Tenggol’s involvement in the anti-poaching campaign at KLNP and appealed to the residents to actively contribute to the preservation of these rare animals.

The initiative stemmed from a distress call received by Arambai Tenggol from the park’s forest staff reporting extensive poaching of Kharsa. The forest staff, upon entering the park, encountered armed poachers instructing them to leave.

In response, around 40 Arambai Tenggol members joined forces with 10 forest staff to investigate. Four trapped Kharsas were discovered, with three successfully rescued and one unfortunately found dead. Additionally, the operation led to the recovery of over 200 animal trapping nets scattered across KLNP.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Ajoy reported that eight decomposed carcasses were found during the operation. One deer carcass was transported to the Manipur Zoological Garden at Iroisemba in Imphal for post-mortem.

Despite the challenges faced during the operation, Arambai Tenggol’s commitment to wildlife conservation remained steadfast. Notably, during the second day of the drive, another hog deer was rescued as poachers fled the scene.

However, a disturbing incident unfolded as poachers seized a mother hog deer after killing its fawn. This unfortunate event underscores the urgency and importance of anti-poaching efforts at KLNP.

Arambai Tenggol’s transition from defending villages against armed aggression to actively participating in wildlife conservation at KLNP demonstrates a welcome change of attitude to safeguarding not only the valley but also the diverse and endangered species inhabiting the region.

The success of their anti-poaching drive, rescuing hog deer and uncovering the grim reality of animal carcasses, underscores the urgency of collective efforts in preserving Manipur’s precious wildlife.