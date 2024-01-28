Imphal: A joint operation involving search and area domination conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition and various warlike stores on Sunday, an official report said.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of weapons and ammunition in the general area of Oinam Sawombung in the Imphal West district of Manipur, Assam Rifles, Special Operations Group Imphal West, and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on Sunday (28 January 2024) and recovered one 51 mm Improvised Mortar, one 9 mm Pistol, three grenades, and other War Like Stores.

The recovered items were handed over to the Wangoi police station for further legal proceedings, the report said.

The operation was launched after organizing a security meeting at Keithalmanbi Garrison to address security-related issues in the area. The meeting was attended by village chiefs of neighbouring villages of Keithelmanbi – Janglenphai, Khoripok, Waroiching, etc. A total of 20 locals participated in the event along with their village chiefs and discussed their security-related concerns with Assam Rifles.

Police reports said that the movement of 198 and 186 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 136 Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and Police detained 177 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State, the report added.