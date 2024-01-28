Imphal: In the last 24 hours, three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in separate incidents involving gunfire and accidents, as reported by the Manipur Police on Sunday.

A Village Volunteer, 40-year-old Wareppam Kiran from Ninthoukhong Ward number two, was discovered dead under the debris of a bunker that collapsed during an exchange of fire.

The militants initiated open firing from the high ground of Phuroi hills in Churachandpur district, adjacent to Ningthoukhong village in Bishnupur district around 3 pm on Saturday.

Also Read: Assam: Union Minister Sonowal hails Ahom king Prithu as symbol of courage

As a result of the bomb and gunfire attacks, the bunker under construction where Kiran was taking cover collapsed, leading to the discovery of his lifeless body under the debris.

Kiran’s body is currently at the RIMS mortuary in Imphal awaiting post-mortem examination.

Also Read: Assam: Man dies after being run over by car carrying smuggled supari in Cachar

In another incident, a gunfight erupted between militants and Village Volunteers in Satang Khul, situated between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts at approximately 5:30 am on Saturday.

This confrontation resulted in the tragic death of Timminlun Khongsai (26), an individual from Ng Phainom village in Kangpokpi district.

Furthermore, Lairenlakpam Bimola (50), a Meira Paibi and spouse of Bijoy from Kangla Siphai village, lost her life in a road accident at Tejpur Waiton Lamkhai under the Imphal East district around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

She was present at the location to offer support to the Village Volunteers during the unfortunate incidents.