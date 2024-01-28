GUWAHATI: More than 400 delegates from 24 countries will participate in the Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC2024) organized by the Tea Board of India, Tea Research Association (TRA) and the Department of Commerce and Industries, Assam at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati from the Monday.

The conference will be inaugurated by Assam Industries Minister Bimal Bora in the presence of high officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and Tea Board at 4 pm on Monday.

The countries which are participating include Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Iran, Malawi, United Kingdom, USA, Italy, Ireland, Morocco, Mauritius, Tunisia, Germany, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Indonesia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

“The conference was organised to celebrate the glorious two hundred years of Assam tea. The conference named BATIC 2024 will showcase the revolutionary change brought about by the small tea growers of Assam, discuss issues such as climate change/ sustainability, new technology and innovation and promotion of Indian teas in new geographies,” Tea Board executive director Arunima Phukan Yadav told reporters here on Sunday.

The conference will conclude on January 30.

“Some of the major focus areas of the BATIC 2024 would be how to reposition tea as a trendy beverage amongst the younger population, learnings from Asian countries on making tea as a wellness beverage, how climate change is affecting the tea industry of Assam, how Assam tea industry can start regenerative agriculture and earn carbon credits, the revolution brought about by the small tea growers of Assam and their contribution to the Indian tea sector, how to rebrand Assam tea in new tea sales format of e-commerce,” Yadav said.

“The conference will also focus on Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand, a presentation on how tea is perceived by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, using data analytics in enhancing tea exports, to enhance efficiency in tea plantations using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” Yadav also said.

The eminent speakers of the BATIC 2024 are Harish Bijoor Brand Guru, Nitin Saluja Founder Chaayos, James Grayl from Wanlin Tea Shanghai, Daneswar Poonyth from FAO Rome, Ganesh Babu Founder of Boomitra, Shabnam Weber President of Tea Association of Canada, Sharyn Johnston, Chair of Australian Tea Association, Dr Sanat Sarangi from TCS, Troy Kim and Thomas Kim from South Korea.

BATIC 2024 will be followed by the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati from January 31 to February 2. The FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea under the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is the sole international body for tea where all tea-producing and consuming countries participate once in two years.

“The last physical session was held in Hangzhou China in 2018 and it was India’s turn to host it in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the holding of the session is being held in 2024. In the forthcoming 25th session of the FAO IGG on Tea, we expect more than 120 delegates from 25 tea-consuming and producing countries,” she added.