Imphal: The Arambai Tenggol (AT), a socio-cultural outfit in Manipur, has praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and stability in the state.

In a high-level meeting on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah directed the armed forces to strengthen security in Manipur, expedite border fencing, and curb the drug trade.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also ordered that all roads remain open for public movement by March 8.

The AT, in a press statement, applauded the decision to ensure free movement by reopening two national highways in the state, calling it a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and accessibility.

It also stated the importance of completing the fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border to safeguard the territory and improve security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Arambai Tengol further expressed gratitude to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for his prompt actions and reassurances during a recent meeting, which instilled a renewed sense of hope among citizens.

The AT fully supports the governor’s strong stance against drug trafficking and his vision to make Manipur a drug-free state. Additionally, the dismantling of illegal bunkers is a crucial measure to help restore peace and security.

The AT reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote normalcy in the state, believing that through collaborative efforts, they can work toward a peaceful and developed Manipur that reflects the aspirations of all its residents.