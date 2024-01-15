Guwahati: Troopers of Assam Rifles seized 28 soap cases of Brown Sugar, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.4 crore in the international market, during a routine patrol along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

While the smugglers managed to escape into the adjoining forests, the vehicle used for transporting the contraband was impounded.

According to an official statement, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) party from Mission Veng encountered a seemingly stranded Santro car near Maipi village in Tengnoupal district.

As the party approached to assist, the occupants suddenly abandoned the vehicle and fled into the nearby woods.

Despite a swift pursuit, the suspects managed to evade capture.

A subsequent search by an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) party led to the discovery of 28 soap cases containing Brown Sugar concealed within the abandoned car.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs stands at Rs 2.4 crore.

The MVCP party concluded the operation at 3:00 PM and returned to Mission Veng with the confiscated items.

Both the seized Brown Sugar and the vehicle have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Officials are currently investigating the identities of the suspects and their smuggling network.