Imphal: Manipur police have been looking out to arrest one truck driver from Assam whose vehicle made a head-on collision with a Bolero killing a couple and injuring two children on NH 2 at Laikot village under Sapermeina police station of Kangpokpi district, officials said on Saturday.

One of the four passengers of the Bolero identified as Amangliu, died on the spot but her husband Z Asuangbou, 43, succumbed to the injuries at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal on November 16.

Their two children — Joshi Zuinamai, 22, and Pousanwibou Zuinamai, 21, are undergoing medical treatment.

The four-member family are from the Tamenglong district of Manipur bordering Nagaland and Assam on the northwest side.

The accident happened due to rash driving and over-speeding by the truck driver who was partly drunk, the Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR-M), or Liangmai Naga Students’ Union, Manipur stated in a press statement.

The truck bears Assam registration number (AS01PC9144) and is impounded by the police.

One Bishwajit Dey said to be the truck owner from Assam, is “avoiding the situation to date,” the statement said.

In this connection, the LNKR-M draws the attention of the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to deliver justice to the victims at the earliest.