The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced re-polling in six polling stations under Ukhrul and Senapati districts in Manipur.

The ECI termed the votes on March 5, 2022, to be ‘void’ and declared March 8, 2022, as the date for taking a re-poll.

The six polling stations where re-polling has been announced include 44/45 Ukhrul (E-2) under Ukhrul Assembly Constituency (ST), 45/25 Kalhang and 45/31 Peh (B) under Chingai (ST) Assembly Constituency in Ukhrul District.

47/49 Ngamju under Karong (ST) Assembly Constituency, Yangkhullen (A) and Mao Marafii under Tadubi (ST) Assembly Constituency in Senapati District.

The repoll will start at 7 am and conclude by 4 pm.

An order by the joint chief electoral officer, Manipur stated, “I am directed to refer to Commission’s Letter No.495/MR-LA/2022-NES-II dated 7th March 2022 on the above subject and to inform that the Commission has, under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, declared that the poll taken on 5th March, 2022 (Saturday) at the following total 6 polling stations to be void and appointed 8th March, 2022 (Tuesday) as the date for taking repoll/fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in accordance with the Commission’s instructions contained in Chapter-XIII of the Hand Book for Returning Officers, 2019.”