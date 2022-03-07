Guwahati: Two motorcyclists were killed after a head-on collision with a truck in Dhubri’s Chapar on Sunday night.

The deceased persons were identified as Iman Hussain and Shahrukh Sheikh of the Rowmari area.

According to the police the driver and helper of the truck managed to flee from the spot and a process to identify them has been initiated.

The police also added that an investigation into the matter will also be held.

A local narrating the incident said that the tipper truck loaded with sand was moving towards Bilasipara while the motorcycle was heading towards Chapar.

He said that the motorcycle was overspeeding and it suddenly collided with the truck head-on.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle along with the riders broke into the engine bay causing a flame somehow.

During the incident, the truck caught fire and although the driver tried to put it down, the flames turned out to be disastrous and turned the truck and motorcycle to ashes.

Both the riders died on the spot while the truckers in fear fled from the spot.