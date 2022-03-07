Srinagar: At least one person was killed while 24 others were left injured after a grenade was hurled at the security forces on the Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

The police informed that the incident took place on the evening of Sunday and resulted in the death of at least one civilian.

On the other hand, 24 others including a policeman were left injured.

Also Read: Police recover liquid explosives in Jammu & Kashmir

After the explosion, all the persons injured were taken to the Shri Mahara Hari Singh Hospital but among them, one succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi of the Nowhatta area of the city.

Although the area was cordoned and a search for the persons behind were initiated, no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier on Sunday, police said that a consignment of three bottles of a white liquid was recently being air-dropped by drones entering from Pakistan along the international border in Jammu.

As per the police, a chemical-like explosive substance was recovered and the matter is being tested by the forensic laboratory.

Also Read: Jihadi terror modules active in Assam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The police said that in the preliminary tests on the substance, it has been suspected to be trinitrotoluene (TNT) or nitroglycerine, generally used in dynamites.

However, the police are waiting for a final report.

According to the police, the explosives in liquid form was white in colour and it was found in three 1-litre bottles.

The suspected explosives were part of a consignment dropped by drones from Pakistan.