Srinagar: After almost 15 years, liquid explosives appear to have returned to the militancy theatre of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that a consignment of three bottles of a white liquid was recently being air-dropped by drones entering from Pakistan along the international border in Jammu.

As per the police, a chemical-like explosive substance was recovered and the matter is being tested by the forensic laboratory.

The police said that in the preliminary tests on the substance, it has been suspected to be trinitrotoluene (TNT) or nitroglycerine, generally used in dynamites.

However, the police are waiting for a final report.

According to the police, the explosives in liquid form was white in colour and it was found in three 1-litre bottles.

The suspected explosives were part of a consignment dropped by drones from Pakistan.

The police said that they had information about the suspected consignment and on a thorough search, they recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition, and these three bottles, along with detonators.

It has been suspected that the consignment may have been brought in for possible use at a crowded market of Jammu.

The police also said that terrorists from Pakistan have been attempting to incite communal clashes in Jammu but the police have been successful in retaining the peace in the area.