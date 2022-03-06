Guwahati: Six more students from Assam stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi on Sunday after being evacuated from the war-ravaged country.

The six students are Bhaswati Goswami (Guwahati), Mrigakshi Kalita (Nalbari), Saddam Hussain (Nagaon), Mumshad Hujaef Uddin Ahmed (Nagaon), Nayan Jyoti Das (Nagaon) and Sneha Deka (Guwahati), said a statement.

The students arrived at the Assam Bhawan in New Delhi and were received by officials there, said the statement.

All the students will be staying at the Assam Bhawan in the national capital and air travel from Delhi to Assam will be arranged accordingly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been regularly chairing high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine.

The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed ‘special envoys’ to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.