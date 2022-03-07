Guwahati: As voting for the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency by-elections, 2022 continue, the estimated polling percentage until 11:00 am was reported to be 32.40%.

The candidates contesting for the seat are BJP’ Bhuban Gam, the opposition’s joint nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C).

The total number of votes in Majuli is 1,33,227.

The estimated voter turnout till 9:00 am was recorded at 11.42 per cent.

The Majuli seat is among the most important seats for BJP as it was represented by former Assam Chief Minister and current Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Earlier on Sunday, polling for the Municipal Board Elections was held.

The votes concluded with a 69.66 per cent voter turnout.

The voting for 80 Municipal Boards started at 8:00 am on Sunday.

Out of a total of 977 Wards, 57 Wards have already been declared uncontested and the election was held for 920 (nine hundred and twenty) Wards.