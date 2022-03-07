New Delhi: A Wall Street Journal report quoting US officials stated that Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat to fight in Ukraine.

As per reports, US officials stated that Russia in the past few days recruited these Syrian fighters with the hope of taking over Kyiv.

It may be mentioned that Russia entered the Syrian civil war in 2015. It supported the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Although there is no confirmation on how many of these fighters have been recruited but it has been reported that some are already in Russia.

There are reports that not just Syrian, other foreign fighters have entered the war from both sides.

Videos of Chechen fighters joining the attack on Ukraine have also been shared on social media. Some had been killed in the fighting as well.

Ukraine has claimed that around 20,000 foreigners volunteered to fight for Ukraine and have joined Kyiv’s forces.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is on its twelfth day and since the beginning, more than 1.5 million people have fled the country.

This has been termed as the fasted growing refugee crisis since World War II.