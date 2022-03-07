New Delhi: An Indian student who was shot in Kyiv amidst the Ukraine-Russia war will be returning to India today.

The student, Harjot Singh is expected to land at the Hindon Air Base near Delhi in the evening along with 200 other Indians.

They are being brought back from Poland.

As per a report, Singh crossed the border and is in Poland now.

He was also provided with a Polish RedCross ambulance.

Union Minister General VK Singh in a tweet said, “Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos. Glad to inform that Harjot is reaching India with us tomorrow. Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care.”

It may be mentioned that Harjot was injured while attempting to leave Kyiv.

After being injured in Ukraine, he claimed that he had not received any help from the embassy in Ukraine.