Imphal: “Poumai Thounii,” the biggest post-harvest festival of the Poumais, one of the major Naga tribes in northeastern states predominantly lives in the Senapati District of Manipur entered its second day on Thursday at Phaibung Khullen village in Senapati district bordering Nagaland on the north.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was the chief guest of the festival on the second day. Upon his arrival to take part in the festival, the chief minister was given a warm welcome by colourful attires, and celebratory ululations. He also released a souvenir and a calender apart from exchanging gifts with the village elders.

Also Read: Assam Governor lays foundation stone for New Raj Bhavan in Guwahati

Wishing that the celebration brings unity, and peace and strengthens the bond of relationship among different communities of the state, the CM speaking on the occasion assured that his government will always look forward to the development of those residing in the hills and valley as usual.

The main stadium now under construction at the Senapati district headquarters is nearly completed. The people have seen the opening of a gym, the functioning of a women’s market, trauma centre, blood bank, indigenous sports stadium, and amusement parks at Senapati. He also assured that the demands of the Poumai tribes which were submitted to him in the form of a memorandum would also be translated into works as soon as possible.

Also Read: Assam | Duliajan girl ‘kidnapping’ case: Dibrugarh police arrests three, prime accused absconding

The inaugural function was held on Wednesday with MLA Janghemlung Panmei as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion he stated that God has given different rich cultures to different tribes and tongues, which all need to uplift and preserve the culture inherited from our forefathers. Presentation of dances by different troupes and Folk song competitions were the highlights of the celebrations which would come to a close on Friday.