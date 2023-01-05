Dimapur: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie on Thursday demanded that the Neiphiu Rio-led United Democratic Alliance government in the state resign and hand over the resignation to Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on January 6 if it is serious about the solution to the Naga political issue.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here, Therie argued that no solution can be arrived at under the Rio-led government. He alleged that Chief Minister and NSCN (IM) general secretary Th Muivah, “who are hand in glove”, do not have a political solution to the Naga issue.

“If Rio is serious about a political solution, he should resign and demand the PM and Union home minister to implement the solution as the Naga peace talks concluded on October 31, 2019,” Therie said.

He added that it is time to decide whether the people of Nagaland want a political solution to the Naga issue or elections to the state assembly due in February-March this year. The PCC chief also said it is also time to be realistic and practical.

He said the state Congress’s demand is in the interest of the people of the state.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the signing of the Framework Agreement with the NSCN (IM) said the decades-old Naga problem had been resolved and the BJP’s announcement before the 2018 assembly “election for solution”, Therie said if the BJP is honest it should stand by its commitment. “Otherwise, the BJP and its allies will be treated as traitors and liars,” he said.

According to Therie, it will be ‘defective’ for the people of Nagaland if the elections are announced without the implementation of the Naga political solution.

The PCC chief also urged the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to reconsider its demand for a “Frontier Nagaland” state as Nagaland is too small to be divided.

Calling the grievances of the ENPO on the backwardness of its areas as genuine, Therie said, “We suffered together, we have the same traditions and culture. Even if we are divided, Article 371 (A) which gives special power to Nagaland cannot be divided. It will remain with Nagaland.”

“If granted statehood, Frontier Nagaland will remain an ordinary state,” he said. Therie also appealed to the Centre not to think of dividing Nagaland but address the grievances of the ENPO.

Accusing the state government of creating disparity among the districts of the state, especially in eastern Nagaland, he urged it to address the grievances of the ENPO in a “proper way”.

Therie further alleged that all the 60 MLAs of Nagaland, including 20 from eastern Nagaland, are responsible for the backwardness of eastern Nagaland which comprises six districts among 16 districts of the state. He added that they are indecisive about the Naga issue and Frontier Nagaland.