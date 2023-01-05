DIMAPUR: NSCN-K (Khango) president Khango Konyak impeached its general secretary Isak Sumi on charges of functioning without the consent of the collective leadership of the group.

In a notification received on Thursday, Konyak said Sumi has been impeached as he was found guilty of grabbing “absolute powers and functions” without the consent of the collective leadership of the faction.

He was also charged with “non-distribution of powers and functions, nepotism and self-styled one-man government” in complete violation of “yezhabo” (constitution) and “discipline”.

Sumi’s impeachment came into effect on January 4, 2023, he said.

“Hence, he is discharged of all his power and duties and shall no longer be a part of GPRN/GPRN-K and the organization will not be responsible for any of his actions hereafter,” the notification added.

Sumi represented the NSCN-K (Khango) in the Naga National political Groups (NNPGs) as one of the co-conveners of its working committee.