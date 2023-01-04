DIMAPUR: Wokha deputy commissioner Ajit Kumar Ranjan on Wednesday said declaration of village/area/range consensus candidates by various organisations/village councils/range organisations for the forthcoming Nagaland assembly elections violates various election-related laws and offence under the Indian Penal Code.

In a notification, Ranjan said undue influence in elections, including interference or any attempt to interfere with the free exercise of electoral right by any means such as threat of injury/restrain, is an offence under Section 171 C, 339 and 340 of IPC.

“Under Section 125 of Representation of the People Act 1951, any attempt to promote enmity between classes in connection with elections on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language constitutes electoral offence and is also punishable under Section 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 (2) of IPC,” the notification said.

It said the same has been reiterated by the ECI in its instructions No. 437/INST/2014–CC&BE on April 26, 2014, that further prohibits any organisation or group from activity or statement that amounts to attack on personal life of any person or is malicious or offends decency and morality.

Also read: PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Nagaland over Naga issue, separate state demand: CM Rio

It said violation of this by any organisation can also lead to debarment and denial of permission to hold any further programmes or activities.

The notification pointed out that the village councils being auxiliary to the administration under Section 15 of the Nagaland Village Council Act 1978 are bound to be neutral in matters related to elections.

The DC asked all the public/range organisations/village councils to take due note of the provisions of law and refrain from declaration of village/area/range consensus candidates or any other activity that subverts free exercise of electoral right by any means such as threats of injury or wrongful confinement.

Any organization or persons that violate the law will be dealt with strictly under the applicable penal provisions of law, he said.