KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah are likely to visit Nagaland over Naga political issue and separate state demand.

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Nagaland on January 6 and hold discussions with leaders of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) over the separate state demand.

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio while addressing a sports meet at Zhadima village near Kohima.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Nagaland in mid-January.

The Nagaland chief minister further informed that the state cabinet will also meet prior to the visit of top BJP leaders to the state to discuss the separate state demand of the ENPO.

The Nagaland chief minister added that the visit of Amit Shah will clear the air in regards to reaching a final solution to the vexed Naga political issue.