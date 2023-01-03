KOHIMA: Nagaland director general of police (DGP) TJ Longkumer has resigned from the post amid the extension row.

Longkumer tendered his resignation as Nagaland DGP on Monday (January 2).

His resignation followed the row that erupted following his extension of service for six months for a second time.

Longkumer’s first extension as Nagaland DGP had expired on August 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rupin Sharma – the current Nagaland DG of prisons – has emerged as a frontrunner for the post of the state’s police chief.

Rupin Sharma is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Nagaland government, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the UPSC to finish the process of appointment of director general of police (DGP) in the Northeast state by December 19.

The Supreme Court had rejected the plea of the UPSC to grant 60-day time for finalising the process of appointment of Nagaland DGP.

The Supreme Court further warned the Nagaland government, MHA and the UPSC of use of “coercive arms of law” by it if they fail to comply with the order.

As per the process, the UPSC, in consultation with state government and other stakeholders, has to prepare a list of three senior police officers and out of them, the state can appoint any one as the DGP.

Longkumer was appointed as Nagaland DGP on June 27, 2018.

Last year, he was given a one-year extension in the post till August 31, 2022.

This year, he was again given an extension of six months till February 2023.