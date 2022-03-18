The festival of colours – Holi – is being celebrated across India on Friday with much fervour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending his wishes on the occasion of Holi, called on the people of India to promote brotherhood in the country.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah said: “May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone’s life.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also extended Holi greetings.

“Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony,” Rajnath Singh said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, wished the nation on the occasion of Holi.

He tweeted: “Wishing you a very Happy Holi, the festival that connects hearts!”