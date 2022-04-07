Applications are invited for various project based positions in the Central Agricultural University campuses of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Central Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows and Junior Project Fellow under various projects in its various colleges.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : All India Coordinated Research Project of Micro and Secondary Nutrients and Pollutant Elements in Soils and Plants

Salary : Rs. 25000/- plus HRA per month (as admissible per rules)

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Soil Science

Desirable Qualification :

i) Minimum one year experience in analysis of micro and secondary nutrients in soils and plants.

ii) Knowledge of instruments handling and processing data on computer.

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years as on the date of submission of application through email with relaxation as per rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 12, 2022 at 11 AM in the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (Iroisemba), Manipur-795004.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Evaluation of NF-180 20% SC fungicide against Powdery Mildew (Podosphera leucotricha), scab (Veturia inaequalis), Alternaria leaf blotch (Alternaria mali), Marssonina blotch (Marssonina coronaria) and its phytotoxicity on apple

Salary : Rs. 23000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Agriculture / Horticulture

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 27, 2022 from 9:30 AM onwards in the College of Horticulture & Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply :

For the post of Junior Research Fellow, candidates are requested to send the attested application form (Biodata) along with scanned copies of original documents through email to indira_sarangthem@yahoo.co.in on or before April 10, 2022.

For the post of Junior Project Fellow, candidates should bring original filled in application and bio-data in plain paper along with two passport size photographs, original and attested copies of certificates and NOC from last employer (if already employed) during the time of interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2