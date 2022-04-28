Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Assam on Thursday, highlighted the ‘successes’ of the BJP governments in the Northeast states.

PM Narendra Modi highlighted several key issues that “had been plaguing” the Northeast states for several decades, “works on which began only after 2014”.

Among the key issues highlighted by PM Narendra Modi included the initiation of process to resolve border disputes among the Northeast states, limited withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and bringing militant groups to the mainstream.

While speaking on the process of resolving border disputes among the Northeast states, PM Narendra Modi lauded the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya for signing of the border pact to resolve disputes in six areas of differences.

“Work is underway to resolve boundary disputes among the Northeast states. With the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the solution to border-related issues is being sought,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Thursday.

PM Narendra Modi said: “Signing of border pact between Assam and Meghalaya will motivate other states to adopt similar measures to resolve boundary disputes.”

PM Narendra Modi also highlighted the “success of BJP’s double-engine government” in limited withdrawal of AFSPA from many parts of the Northeast.

“Recently, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, was removed from 23 districts in the Assam. We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the Northeast as a result of better law and order,” PM Narendra Modi said.

“Insurgency rate reduced significantly, prompting withdrawal of AFSPA from many parts of Northeast. Violence in the region reduced by 75 percent,” PM Narendra Modi added.

“AFSPA has been removed from many parts of the Northeast in the last 8 years,” PM Narendra Modi further said.

PM Modi also highlighted the ‘success’ of the central government and the governments in the Northeast states in bringing militant groups to the negotiating table.

“In September last year, several organizations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. Bodo accord also opened new doors for lasting peace,” PM Narendra Modi said.

Speaking on the development push in the Northeast, PM Narendra Modi said: “Development came to Northeast after 2014.”

“Today when someone visits north east and witnesses the rapid development, they also feel proud. We have understood the problems, people of Assam face from the perspective of the common man as a member of your family,” PM Narendra Modi said.