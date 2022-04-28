Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Assam.

In Dibrugarh, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated seven new cancer hospitals in Assam.

PM Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Modi also laid foundation for key projects in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

PM Narendra Modi laid foundation for a Veterinary College in Diphu, a government degree college in West Karbi Anglong and agricultural college at Kolonga in West Karbi Anglong.

These projects would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

