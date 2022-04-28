GANGTOK: The Sikkim unit of the BJP has demanded a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into what it termed as the “multi-commodity exchange scam”.

The Sikkim BJP has also lodged an FIR seeking probe into the alleged ‘scam’.

Speaking on the matter, Sikkim BJP president DB Chauhan said that the saffron party in the Himalayan state would pursue the case until “all facts are unearthed”.

“We have lodged an FIR. Sikkim’s reputation has been tarnished. That is why we are demanding a probe and action against those involved in the scam,” Sikkim BJP chief DB Chauhan said.

Speaking further on the matter, Chauhan urged Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang to take steps to initiate a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam.

Notably, the BJP is an ally of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party in Sikkim and has been supporting the PS Tamang-led government in the state from outside.

“It appears to be a major scam as unidentified people from outside took undue advantage of the facilities given to the people of Sikkim by the Centre,” Chauhan further said.

Reports claim that Sikkim’s share in MCX trading for February alone stood over 6 billion dollars (around Rs 46,000 crore).

The number of Sikkim-based traders in MCX has increased to 2217 this year as compared to 674 in February 2020, the reports said.

The MCX traders based in other states have used tax exemption given to the people of Sikkim to transact MCX trade by using personal details of the local people to rake in huge money, the reports claimed.